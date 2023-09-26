'Dev Anand Was A Dynamo Beyond Compare': Zeenat Aman Celebrates Late Co-Star's Centenary

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (Courtesy: ZeenatAman)

It is the birth centenary of legendary actor Dev Anand, who ruled the hearts of millions of film enthusiasts for decades. Dev Anand was one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, who even directed and produced several films. He is remembered for his work in Guide, Johny Mera Naam, Jewel Thief, Kala Pani, Baazi, Paying Guest, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Des Pardes. The actor, often referred to as the first evergreen hero of Bollywood, had launched some of the finest talents, including Zeenat Aman, Tina Ambani and Tabu. Dev Anand's film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, which introduced Zeenat Aman, began a new era in Bollywood. The film, released in 1971, also featured Mumtaz and Prem Chopra. On the 100th birth anniversary of Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman has shared a special Instagram post to pay her heartfelt tribute to the legendary star. She has shared two throwback pictures. While the first frame was a still from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, the second photo is from Heera Panna, released in 1973.

As per Zeenat Aman, Dev Anand was "stylish, suave, prolific, a dynamo beyond compare, and generosity of talent". She added, "He [Dev Anand] sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I've been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I've already said."

Zeena Aman also spoke about the three-part Instagram series that she shared earlier in April this year. She said, "Though I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can't resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I am not so sure about you younger lot." Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor commented: "Iconic film...iconic picture." Chitrangda Singh dropped a series of heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Now, let's revisit Zeenat Aman's three-part Instagram series dedicated to the legendary “starmaker.”

Zeenat Aman, in a series of posts shared in April, revealed that she got the role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna because of Dev Anand. Sharing a monochrome picture with Dev Anand on Instagram, she said, "When entering an industry like Bollywood, every actor hopes for a starmaker. Someone who sees the glimmer of potential and ambition that has perhaps only been visible to the self thus far. Very few are so lucky as to find this person, but I was. My starmaker was Dev [Anand] saab." Zeenat Aman revealed that when she and her family were packing bags to leave India, it was Dev Anand who persuaded her [Zeenat Aman] mother to delay their relocation plans.

She added, “It was 1970, and I think O P Ralhan was feeling quite sorry for me. He had given me a bit part in Hulchul, it had made little impact, and I was already packing my bags to relocate to Malta with my mother and stepfather. Dev Saab and his Navketan team were casting for Hare Rama Hare Krishna at the time. In his largesse, O P Ralhan suggested that they meet me. I vividly remember what I wore that day. A fitted yellow top, a fawn-coloured skirt and glasses with yellow frames. My mother was at the meeting (remember, I was still in my teens). So she held forth, while I spoke when spoken to, and packed tobacco into my pipe. The meeting concluded, and a few days later the landline jangled. I was asked to come for a screen test, and that is how I came to be cast as Jasbir/Janice. Oh, but the saga doesn't end here. My family was ready to depart the country, but Dev [Anand] saab persuaded my mother and I to delay our travels. So instead we flew to Kathmandu, stayed at the famous Soaltee Hotel, and waited long days to be called to set to shoot! I was frothing at the bit by the time it was finally time for my scenes. The first of which was a bus sequence. It makes me laugh to watch it now because I know I'm practically spitting out my lines in my impatience to prove myself!”

Hare Rama Hare Krishna was a “huge hit” and Zeenat Aman became an overnight sensation. Following the success of the film, Zeenat Aman's immigration plans were postponed for an indefinite period.

“In those days it took much longer to make a film from start to finish. Two or three years even. My mother and I once again prepared to leave Mumbai, and yet again Dev Saab persuaded us to stay. He promised to edit quickly and get the movie into the cinemas. Sure enough, the film was released, it became a huge hit, and I became a star. My immigration plans were now indefinitely postponed, and Dev Saab started writing another script with me in mind,” she finished off.

For Zeenat Aman, Dev Anand was a “dynamic mentor.” After Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Dev Anand signed her for Panna in the 1973 film Heera Panna. However, with the growing success and popularity of the duo, a misunderstanding seeped in.

Zeena Aman wrote, “The age gap between Dev [Anand] saab and myself was nearly 30 years. I had played his sister in HRHK [Hare Rama Hare Krishna], and he did not yet see me as a romantic lead. Instead, he cast me in the titular role of (Raakhee's sister) Panna in Heera Panna, which was released in 1973. I had a blast shooting that film, and its soundtrack remains a favourite to this day. Dev [Anand] saab was a dynamic mentor. Our association continued, and next on the cards was Ishk Ishk Ishk. I once again found myself in Nepal, but this time we were shooting in the picturesque lake town of Pokhara! Those of you who have seen the film know that it features a bevy of lovely women as my sisters and friends. They were literally so, because prior to the shoot Dev [Anand] saab asked if I had any “model friends” who could join the project. I put the word out, several friends answered my call, and so it was quite the party in Pokhara. With a good-looking and young cast and crew, it should be no surprise that there were plenty of dalliances and heartbreaks unfolding behind the scenes. But please don't expect the gossipy details from me! Would you like the world to know about your every crush, humiliation or affair?”

On her experience of working with Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman said it was “seamless and joyful” as the superstar was “a fount of creative energy.” While Zeenat Aman's career was blooming and fresh offers were pouring, one of these led to the “first and the only misunderstanding” between her and Dev Anand.

“Anyway, Dev [Anand] saab was on a roll. Working with him was seamless and joyful. He was a fount of creative energy, and I was delighted to have his guidance. It would have been easy for him to tie me down to a contract, but he had the grace to never even suggest it. Thus allowing me a chance to spread my wings. We also starred together in several films made by other directors such as Darling, Darling and Kalabaaz. My career was booming, fresh offers were pouring in, but alas, one of these, led to the first and only misunderstanding between Dev [Anand] saab and myself,” she quipped.

In the third part of her post, Zeenat Aman talked about the "great misunderstanding" between herself and Dev Anand. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram star revealed details about the episode that left her feeling "humiliated, hurt and disconcerted".

Zeenat Aman mentioned that in his autobiography titled “Romancing with Life”, released in 2007, Dev Anand had professed his love for the actress and insinuated that she and Raj Kapoor had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart.

For context, Raj Kapoor was also Zeenat Aman's co-star in Vakil Babu and Gopichand Jasoos. They knew each other socially as they often exchanged warm greetings at public events. After the blockbuster success of Bobby, starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Zeenat Aman said, “Naturally, I wanted to be directed by him under the RK banner, and when the opportunity arose I jumped at it. The story of how I landed SSS is well-known, so I won't repeat it. I was giddy to have been cast for Raj [Kapoor] ji's unconventional project, and put heart and soul into it. I was completely unaware that Dev [Anand] saab was simultaneously misreading the situation.”

Zeenat Aman continued, “Years later, in 2007, ‘Romancing with Life', Dev [Anand] Saab's autobiography hit the stands. In it, he professed that he was in love with me, and insinuated that Raj [Kapoor] ji and I had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart. To be honest, I was livid. I felt humiliated, hurt and disconcerted that Dev [Anand] saab, my much older mentor, a person I loved and admired platonically, would not only believe such a story devoid of a shred of truth but would then go on to publish it for the world to read. For weeks my phone rang incessantly as friends inquired about “what happened” and shared excerpts from the book. I never did read it though, and in my anger, I consigned the copy I was sent to storage in the basement!"

Despite “the great misunderstanding” which embarrassed Zeenat Aman deeply, the actress stated that she will always remember Dev Anand for “his rare talent and warm guidance.”

“So here it is - the great misunderstanding. This episode embarrassed me deeply. For years I felt unable to talk about it to set the record straight. But now, time has granted me perspective and peace. Human folly is an eternal truth, and we all fall victim at one point or another. I will always remember Dev [Anand] saab for his rare talent and warm guidance. He has my earnest gratitude and I do not tolerate disrespect to his name,” Zeenat Aman completed the Instagram thread.

Zeenat Aman also won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for Hare Rama Hare Krishna.