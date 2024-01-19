Deepshikha Nagpal 'Regrets Not Reaching Out To Salman, Shah Rukh For Help' After Second Divorce

Image instagrammed by Deepshika Nagpal. (courtesy: Deepshikhanagpal)

Deepshikha Nagpal is a familiar face to the Indian cinema and television audience. The actress has appeared in numerous popular films and TV shows since her acting debut nearly three decades ago. On the personal front, Deepshikha has been vocal about her two difficult marriages that both ended in divorce. Now in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she has opened up about the tough phases of her life. She also spoke about regretting not reaching out to her supportive co-stars Shah Rukh Khan [Koyla, Baadshah] and Salman Khan [Partner] for help. Explaining that she did not reach out to anyone for help, Deepshikha said: “I did not go for help. It was my decision.The marriage was my decision and the divorce was my decision...I remember when Shah Rukh Khan was hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati I went to meet him with my kids. Though he was very busy he told me, ‘Deepshi, I am shooting Om Shanti Om here for a month, come and meet me.' I did not have the courage. I thought what if he would not meet me? I had my own complexes. Now I wish I had gone to meet him. I wish I had one friend who encouraged me.”

Deepshikha, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 hosted by Salman Khan in 2014, also spoke about regretting not reaching out to him as well. She had also worked with Salman Khan in Partner by then. “I regret not reaching out to them. 100% something would have worked out. They are both extremely helpful people. I wish I had reached out. I would have definitely got some work.”

Speaking about her equation with Salman Khan, Deepshikha added: “Even when I was shooting for Partner, I did not even know they would be partying downstairs. So on the fourth day, Salman Khan invited me with folded hands. I would complete my shoot, work out and sleep. I was in my shell. I wish I was honest with them [SRK and Salman]. I always thought, what do I tell them? Yes, now I can say I would like to work with them. I want to go back to the movies.”

Deepshikha Nagpal is known for her work in popular films like Koyla, Baadshah, Corporate, Dillagi and Partner. She has appeared on TV shows such as Shaktimaan, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Main Bhi Ardhangini, among others.