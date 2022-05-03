Deepika Padukone Skipped Met Gala And Did This Instead. Why?, Ask Disappointed Fans

Deepika Padukone admiring nature with friend. (courtesy: vinitachaitanya)

Deepika Padukone has left her fans wondering after she skipped Met Gala 2022 and spent the day with a friend amid nature. On Monday, her interior designer friend, Vinita Chaitanya, shared an adorable picture of herself with Deepika on her Instagram handle. In the image, the Gehraiyaan actress and Vinita can be seen enjoying nature, twinning in white-coloured outfits. Sharing the post, Vinita captioned it as "Twinning, this morning, with a fellow naturalist #worklife #interiordesigner" However, as soon as she shared the most, Deepika's ardent fans flooded the comment section.

Some praised Deepika Padukone's look, while others asked her why she didn't attend this year's Met Gala event. A fan wrote, "She's not attending the Met Gala this year ???," while another questioned, "Why isn't she at MET?"

First look at Vinita Chaitanya's post:

Here's what Deepika Padukone's fans commented:

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone turned heads in 2019's Met Gala in designer Zac Posen's pink strapless gown with sculpted details. Check out below:

Talking about Met Gala 2022, it is being held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. The star-studded event witnessed several Hollywood stars such as Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively with husband Ryan Reynolds and others. The event was also attended by Indian entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla in ace designer Sabyasachi's outfit.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress has several films in her kitty-Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Naga Ashwin's untiled with Prabhas and Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.