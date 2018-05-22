Deadpool 2's Cruelest Joke - The Formation Of X-Force X-Force comes together in the movie through a funny audition scene where all the members tell Deadpool and his comic-relief sidekick Weasel

, the formation of X-Force might have been the most shocking.



That's because the much-hyped reunion of the '90s Marvel Comics team didn't last long.



A good chunk of the gang was all there. But in the end, chunks were all that was left of most of them.



. Domino by his side. Shatterstar in the background. You could understand for a second why Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of Deadpool and X-Force, was getting so emotional watching X-Force form on the big screen. He tweeted:



"I cried at the end of Deadpool 2. Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I'm referencing."



But then it was time for the team to jump out of a plane.



X-Force comes together in the movie through a funny audition scene where all the members tell Deadpool and his comic-relief sidekick Weasel (T.J. Miller) what their superpowers are. Afterward, the team is flown to the coordinates of a rescue mission guaranteed to put them in contact with Cable (Josh Brolin), who is hunting the same mutant child that X-Force is trying to rescue.



Deadpool gives a pep talk and issues a strong warning to watch out for Cable and his big guns.



During Deadpool's speech, the team notes that it's hecka windy outside and that it could affect their parachute jump. Deadpool disagrees and leads off with a leap into the madness. The rest of X-Force follows, and that's pretty much it.



Instead of cool superhero landings, it's instead a literal crash course in everyone falling to their deaths.



Not even Shatterstar, with his authentic X-Force helmet and swords taken straight out of the comics, or Bedlam, with Terry Crews's comedic star power, could help save them from this cruel joke by Deadpool 2's writers.



Whatever thoughts of X-Force spinoffs and sequels you thought were so close to reality just based on those Deadpool 2 trailer scenes of the team loading up on an airplane were wiped away. Little did you know, that airplane scene would be the last time you saw the entire team alive.



Everyone dies. Minus the star of the movie, Deadpool, and Domino. If anything, X-Force falling to their deaths because of high winds while parachuting serves as Deadpool 2's way of reinforcing Domino's mutant powers of luck (which Deadpool didn't believe existed). While everyone else on X-Force realizes their last line in this movie is a horrifying scream, Domino lands without a scratch.



So hold off on those dreams of an X-Force movie with the team going up against Cable foe Stryfe, or a new franchise where they become an X-Men black ops team that can only handle R-rated missions.



Sure, those who didn't die - Deadpool, Cable, Domino and the B-list X-Men in this movie - could form an X-Force team. But maybe X-Force's quick, shocking and, in the end, hilarious demise is the Deadpool franchise's way of showing that when it comes to X-Men movies, Fox should just stick to what works best: The Merc with a Mouth.



(c) 2018, The Washington Post



