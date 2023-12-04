Dad Dharmendra's Roaring Shout Out To Bobby Deol On His Animal Performance: 'My Talented Bob'

Image was shared by Bobby Deol. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

After brother Sunny and sister Esha, the latest member from the Deol clan to send big love to Bobby Deol over his stellar performance in Animal is none other than the actor's dad Dharmendra. On Sunday, the Sholay actor, who stunned everyone with his acting in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earlier this year, posted a photo of his younger son Bobby in his Animal look alongside a sweet and simple caption. It read, "My talented Bob." ICYDK, Bobby Deol plays the antagonist Abrar Haque in the recently released Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna among others.

See what dad Dharmendra posted about Bobby:

Besides dad Dharmendra, his sister Esha Deol also gave a shout out to the 54-year-old. It so happened that soon after the film's release, Bobby Deol shared grayscale photos of himself from a theatre, in which he is seen watching his latest release Animal. He captioned the post, "Grateful for all the love and appreciation coming my way. Animal. Go watch the movie today." Bobby Deol's sister Esha, reshared the picture on her Instagram stpry and cheered for him. She wrote, "Way to go. Smashing performance and success Bhaiya."

See Esha Deol's note here:

On Animal release date, Sunny Deol gave a shout out to Bobby Deol and wrote, "My little brother has shaken the world. All guns firing success to Animal. Best wishes." Bobby Deol, thanking his brother in the comments, wrote, "You are my life love you the most."

Meanwhile, in a recent video doing the rounds on social media, the actor was spotted crying after coming out of the film's screening in Mumbai. Bobby Deol, who was pictured while stepping out of the screening, greeted the paparazzi and also interacted with them. In the video, he was heard saying, “Thank you guys. Thank you so much. God has been really kind. I am getting so much love for this film. I feel like I am dreaming”. Later in the video, the actor was seen crying while hugging one of his team members.

This is the video we are talking about:

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has entered the ₹100 crore club. The movie, which was released on December 1, has collected ₹67.27 crore (₹58.37 crore for Hindi version + ₹8.90 crore for South-Indian languages) on its second day, according to a tweet posted by Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.