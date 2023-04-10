Cried When Salman Khan Called, Reveals Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Actor Siddharth Nigam

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: sidneetupdates)

Actor Siddharth Nigam, who is part of the crew of the much-awaited film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, revealed in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan that he cried when he got a call from Salman Khan for a role in the film. Talking to his namesake regarding the surreal experience, Siddharth said that when he got a call from Salman Khan, he was on cloud nine. Recalling the fateful day, he said that at first, he couldn't believe it and that his hands started shaking when he saw Salman's call on his phone. But he added that the Salman Khan greeted him politely upon picking up the call and directly asked him to come for a look test for his upcoming movie.

On being asked about his emotions after recieving the call, Siddhart said, "Jab mujhe sir ka call aya tha, woh mere liye bohut bada din tha. Us din mere ankhon se khushi ke aansu nikal rahe the and I was screaming my lungs out. Main bhag ke oehle Hanumal mandir gaya, unki blessing li phir ma and bhai ke pass gaya. Dada ko hug karke bohut accha lag raha tha ki fianlly mujhe ek film mili hain because my family knows the struggle behind it ( The day I got a call from Salman sir, that was a big day for me. That day I had tears of joy in my eyes and I was screaming my lungs out. I went to the Hanuman mandir first to seek his blessings. Then I ran to my mother and elder brother. I lfelt very nice while hugging my older brother because I finally got a film and my family knows the struggle behind it)."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been successful in keeping his fans hooked to his feed for any updates regarding his latest film.

A day before dropping the trailer, Salman Khan posted a reminder in the form of a new poster. In it, the superstar looked dapper in a suit and a pair of sunglasses. In the caption, Salman Khan said, “Kal apne bhai aur jaan ke saath #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ka trailer dekho,” and tagged the cast and crew of the film including director Farhad Samji and actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, among others.

See the post here:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release during Eid on April 21. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The third instalment of the spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman's Tiger made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Both films are part of YRF's spy universe, which started with Salman's Ek Tha Tiger. Now, as per the latest developments, the much-anticipated Tiger Vs Pathaan face-off will be directed by Siddharth Anand.