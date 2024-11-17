Crazy Viral: When Nayanthara Apologised To Dhanush On Stage For Her Performance in <i>Naanum Rowdy Dhaan</i> - "Sorry For Disappointing You." Watch

Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush is the talk of the town currently. After Dhanush sued the actress for Rs 10 crore, she hit back with an explosive open letter, calling out the actor's hypocrisy. This has divided the film fraternity as well as internet users in their opinions. Now, an old video has resurfaced amid the ongoing controversy, where Nayanthara is seen apologising to Dhanush on stage after receiving an award. She claimed that Dhanush hated her performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

The viral video is from the 2016 Filmfare Awards, where Nayanthara won the Best Actress Award. In her victory speech, the actress shared Dhanush's criticism of her performance and apologised to him. She also promised to work harder and improve the next time.

She started her speech by expressing gratitude to her fans and the crew. "Thank you Filmfare for the most prestigious black lady. Like everyone else, I have a long list of thank yous, but I will keep it short. First of all, thank you to all my fans for being supportive through my lows and highs. They've always believed in me. Thank you Vijay Sethupathi Sir, the entire cast and crew, cameraman George and Sreekar sir," she said.

After her "thank yous", she moved on to the apology. "Thank you Dhanush for initiating NRD and I have to say I am sorry also. Dhanush absolutely hated my performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Sorry Dhanush for disappointing you with my performance. I'll probably make it better next time," she mentioned.

Dhanush, seated in the audience, was seen laughing at the confession.

While the old video shows Nayanthara apologising to Dhanush, she called out his criticism of her in the open letter, mentioning how his harshness affected her. She wrote, "I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster."

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush, featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The movie, directed by Vignesh Shivan, was a box office success.



