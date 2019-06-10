Crazy Mohan, 'King Of Twitter Before Twitter Was Invented': Fans Thank Him For The Laughs

A file photo of Crazy Mohan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Beloved Tamil comedy genius Crazy Mohan died on Monday at the age of 67 and Twitter is giving him an apt farewell with memes, one-liners and a recap of his most memorable jokes. Crazy Mohan was taken to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest; he died at 2 pm. Tributes poured in not just from colleagues such as Kamal Haasan who posted an emotional note on Twitter, but also from a legion of fans. Blogger Ramesh Srivatsa said it best: "The master of one-liners, wordplay, puns and PJs. In other words, the King of Twitter even before Twitter was invented." He also tweeted: "I think Crazy Mohan would like his epitaph to read - R.I.P-roaringly funny."

RIP #CrazyMohan

The master of one-liners, wordplay, puns and PJs.

In other words, the King of Twitter even before Twitter was invented. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 10, 2019

I think #CrazyMohan would like his epitaph to read -

R.I.P.-roaringly funny. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 10, 2019

Other fans had one last laugh recounting their favourite Crazy Mohan moment:

The man who made everyone laugh for 17 years using only 2 words: Kannadi-Munnadi. It takes an insane amount of talent to make jokes with no double meaning.



The man who left a joke for every situation and 1000's of references to enjoy. #CrazyMohanpic.twitter.com/voxhtgZ0XS — K R Adithya (@KRADITHYA1) June 10, 2019

RIP #CrazyMohan

"Margabandhu mundhal sandhu"

"I mean what I mean"



Every dialogue resonated with laughter, a legend in witty word plays!



You will be remembered till the last man laughs! pic.twitter.com/l44R2Bmqim — Suruj S (@SURUJS) June 10, 2019

Vj: Mudichitiya?

KH: Hmmmm.

Vj: Adhukullaya?

KH: Seri venam un kailaye kudutharren.

Vj: Illa ya kashtamana paper aache athan keten! #CrazyMohanJokespic.twitter.com/w9OM7yQ2sZ — Vishal Ramesh (@indianheisnberg) June 10, 2019

Crazy mohan thinkscrazy level dialogues

RIP crazy mohan #CrazyMohanpic.twitter.com/DjYPOXoL15 — santhosh (@santhoshk090) June 10, 2019

Others worded their tributes in a style fitting that of the late comedian.

From Palavakkam to Panchathanthiram, every bone in my rib is a broken testament to your jokes. Go make them laugh up there, you beautiful person! Will miss you like #CrazyMohan — Joos (@confusedmartian) June 10, 2019

Here's hoping he comes back to joke about this too. #CrazyMohan — Moving Images (@movingimages_yt) June 10, 2019

And the heaven gains yet another comedic legend. #CrazyMohan is easily the best there is in his field when it comes to writing humor.



May you rest in peace, Sir. For now, the heaven will be filled with laughter! — visual narratives (@VNarratives) June 10, 2019

#CrazyMohan the laughter continues, thanks for the craziness in a mad mad world! — anand siva (@anandsiva) June 10, 2019

We spotted this meme in several tweets:

Crazy Mohan was a man who wore several hats. He began in theatre - he formed theatre group Crazy Creations with his brother Maadhu Balaji in 1979 and wrote and staged over 30 plays. Born Mohan Rangachari, he adopted the prefix 'Crazy' after the success of his play Crazy Thieves Of Paalavakkam. He wrote several other smash hits for the stage, among them Chocolate Krishna and Marriage Made In Saloon.

In 1983, Crazy Mohan wrote the dialogues for his first film, K Balachander's Poikkiri Kudhirai, which featured Kamal Haasan in a cameo role. Crazy Mohan and Kamal Haasan subsequently collaborated on several films such as Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Indian and Sathi Leelavathi - he appeared in most as an actor; he both acted in and wrote dialogue for Indian. Later, Crazy Mohan also ventured into television.

Crazy Mohan was awarded the title of "Kalaimamani" by the Tamil Nadu government for contributions to the arts and literature.