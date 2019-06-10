Crazy Mohan, 'King Of Twitter Before Twitter Was Invented': Fans Thank Him For The Laughs

Twitter is giving Crazy Mohan an apt farewell with memes, one-liners and a recap of his most memorable jokes.

Updated: June 10, 2019 17:49 IST
A file photo of Crazy Mohan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Crazy Mohan was the master of one-liners, said Blogger Ramesh Srivatsa sa
  2. Crazy Mohan dies after suffering a cardiac arrest
  3. Crazy Mohan started with theatre, ventured into films and also made TV sh

Beloved Tamil comedy genius Crazy Mohan died on Monday at the age of 67 and Twitter is giving him an apt farewell with memes, one-liners and a recap of his most memorable jokes. Crazy Mohan was taken to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest; he died at 2 pm. Tributes poured in not just from colleagues such as Kamal Haasan who posted an emotional note on Twitter, but also from a legion of fans. Blogger Ramesh Srivatsa said it best: "The master of one-liners, wordplay, puns and PJs. In other words, the King of Twitter even before Twitter was invented." He also tweeted: "I think Crazy Mohan would like his epitaph to read - R.I.P-roaringly funny."

Other fans had one last laugh recounting their favourite Crazy Mohan moment:

Others worded their tributes in a style fitting that of the late comedian.

We spotted this meme in several tweets:

Crazy Mohan was a man who wore several hats. He began in theatre - he formed theatre group Crazy Creations with his brother Maadhu Balaji in 1979 and wrote and staged over 30 plays. Born Mohan Rangachari, he adopted the prefix 'Crazy' after the success of his play Crazy Thieves Of Paalavakkam. He wrote several other smash hits for the stage, among them Chocolate Krishna and Marriage Made In Saloon.

In 1983, Crazy Mohan wrote the dialogues for his first film, K Balachander's Poikkiri Kudhirai, which featured Kamal Haasan in a cameo role. Crazy Mohan and Kamal Haasan subsequently collaborated on several films such as Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Indian and Sathi Leelavathi - he appeared in most as an actor; he both acted in and wrote dialogue for Indian. Later, Crazy Mohan also ventured into television.

Crazy Mohan was awarded the title of "Kalaimamani" by the Tamil Nadu government for contributions to the arts and literature.

crazy mohan

