Confirmed: Gauri Khan Will Be On Koffee With Karan 7

Gauri Khan is all set to make her comeback on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 after her debut in 2005. Gauri Khan, who recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming show Dream Homes, in a conversation with the Mirchi Plus, revealed that she will be soon coming on Koffee With Karan. During the conversation, Gauri was asked if she was to appear on the Koffee couch. Without revealing much, Gauri said, "I am going to be on Koffee and I am going to be on Bollywood Wives as well."

From the video, it's not clear if she will be appearing on the show alone or will have company.

Gauri Khan was recently seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2, starring Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari. In the show, Gauri can be seen sharing a close bond with the Bollywood wives.

Just a few days ago, Gauri Khan shared a post on Instagram with the Bollywood wives and wrote, "Congratulations #BollywoodWives! Enjoyed binge-watching the show. Especially episode 2,4 and 7. What a fun shoot it was!!!" The picture also featured Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Gauri Khan is a celebrity interior designer by profession and the wife of Shah Rukh Khan. The couple is parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Gauri will be seen in her show Dream Homes.