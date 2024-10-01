Coldplay Will Release Only 2 More "Proper Albums" As A Band, Reveals Chris Martin

Coldplay fans, there's some bittersweet news for you all. The British band has announced that it will release only two more albums before they stop making new music. This revelation came directly from vocalist and pianist, Chris Martin. He said, "We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that's real," during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, as quoted by People. Coldplay has released nine albums so far: Parachutes, A Rush of Blood to the Head, X&Y, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, Mylo Xyloto, Ghost Stories, A Head Full of Dreams, Everyday Life and Music of the Spheres. Their upcoming album, Moon Music, is set to be released on October 4.

When the interviewer expressed a desire for "50" albums from Coldplay, Chris Martin disagreed, saying, "You don't, because less is more. And for some of our critics, even less would be even more. It's really important that we have that limit.” He highlighted the importance of knowing when to stop, mentioning the Harry Potter series, which has a total of seven books.

"There's only 12 and a half Beatles albums. There's about the same Bob Marley, so all of our heroes. And also having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great," Chris Martin added.

The Coldplay frontman emphasised that instead of "coasting" at this stage of career, the band is “trying to improve."

Chris Martin explained that one of the main reasons he plans to retire from making albums is that creating a "great" project involves “a lot of wrangling of people.” He added, “I want to give the others some of their life for themselves."

In addition to Chris Martin, Coldplay consists of Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey serving as their manager.

Coldplay will perform on perform in India on January 18, 19, and 21 next year at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. These shows are part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. Coldplay last performed in India in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival.