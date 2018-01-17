Cinematographer W B Rao Dies In Mumbai

W B Rao passed died at a suburban hospital on Tuesday morning

Entertainment | | Updated: January 17, 2018 10:25 IST
W B Rao debuted as a cinematographer in 1987 (Image courtesy: NavedJafri_BOO)

Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. He worked in hits films like Rangeela, Hum and Khuda Gawah
  2. Insaaf, starring Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, was his debut film
  3. Naved Jafri and filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan paid tribute
Renowned cinematographer W B Rao passed away this morning at a suburban hospital. Rao, known for his works in Bollywood hits like Rangeela, Hum and Khuda Gawah, breathed his last at the Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital, sources close to the family said. In a career spanning four decades, Rao's first break as a cinematographer happened in 1987 with Mukul Anand's Insaaf starring Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Some of his other notable films include Dhadkan, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and others.

Actor and host Naved Jafri and filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan took to twitter to offer their condolences. "Legendary craftsman of indian cinema passes away, ace cinematographer WB Rao sahib has left us, May his soul rest in peace, may the almighty give strength and patience to the family, deepest condolences," Jafri said on Twitter.
 

Sivan said, "W B Rao, the much respected and revered cinematographer is no more."


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

