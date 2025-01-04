Chef Vikas Khanna Channels His <i>Desi</i> Core As He Gifts Mysore Sandal Soap To Anne Hathaway

Indian chef Vikas Khanna makes global headlines quite often, not just for his food, but also for his tete-a-tete with stars. Earlier last month, the chef grabbed the limelight when Hollywood star Anne Hathaway visited his coveted New York restaurant Bungalow.

The celebrated Indian chef is in news again, but this time for a reason every desi will relate to.

After Anne Hathaway's visit, the chef gifted her several thoughtful presents - a handcrafted marble box from Agra, the book Kiss In Kashmir by Monica Saigal, and the very iconic Mysore Sandalwood Soap!

The gift went viral after the X handle of the Indian soap brand posted a thank you note to the chef on January 2.

They wrote, "We are honored by Chef Vikas Khanna's thoughtful gesture of presenting the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap to actress Anne Hathaway. 1/3"

Check out the post here:

We are honored by Chef Vikas Khanna's thoughtful gesture of presenting the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap to actress Anne Hathaway. 1/3 https://t.co/YJwFcJosfz — House Of Mysore Sandal (@MysoreSandalIn) January 2, 2025

"This moment celebrates the timeless legacy of Karnataka's pride on a global stage. #MysoreSandalSoap continues to connect hearts worldwide with its unmatched purity & fragrance, embodying the rich heritage of #Karnataka," the brand continued in a second post.

2/3

This moment celebrates the timeless legacy of Karnataka's pride on a global stage. #MysoreSandalSoap continues to connect hearts worldwide with its unmatched purity & fragrance, embodying the rich heritage of #Karnataka. — House Of Mysore Sandal (@MysoreSandalIn) January 2, 2025

Earlier Chef Khanna had posted a small video of his meaningful gift on X, along with the caption, "Presenting Anne Hathaway the amazing Mysore Sandalwood Soap, handcrafted Marble box from Agra & my fav Kiss in Kashmir by Monica Saigal."

Check out the post here:

Presenting Anne Hathaway the amazing Mysore Sandalwood Soap, handcrafted Marble box from Agra & my fav Kiss in Kashmir by Monica Saigal pic.twitter.com/PupFXZ68CA — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 19, 2024

But this was not just another gift for the Indian chef. His connection with the Hollywood star runs deep.

In an emotional note on Instagram, Chef Vikas shared the story of how he watched countless Anne Hathaway films, especially The Devil Wears Prada, with his sister Radha during her battle with lupus.

"I still remember the day I had to delete all the Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City files from my computer. I had saved them to watch on a loop with my sister while sitting by her hospital bed. I've lost count of how many times Radha, Saman Mahmood, and I watched those movies together.

"She absolutely loved Anne Hatheway and knew every single line from The Devil Wears Prada by heart. Reciting those dialogues brought her so much joy-her happiest moments during those times. Somehow, I learned them all by heart too. Watching her laugh was the best painkiller," he wrote in his post.

In his Instagram post, the chef also photoshopped Radha with the star, to mark her presence.



