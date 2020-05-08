Can You Tell Madhuri Dixit And Her Sister Apart In This Insane Throwback?

Madhuri Dixit shared this throwback photo (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit had the perfect Flashback Friday treat for us! The 52-year-old actress, also known as the dancing queen of Bollywood, took a trip down memory lane and dug out a photo, also featuring one of her sisters. "This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions," read a part of Madhuri's caption for the "major throwback." In the photo, Madhuri and her sister can be seen performing on stage in matching outfits. Their resemblance is uncanny and we honestly can't tell who's who. "Here's sharing a major throwback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy.Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory," Madhuri captioned her post. It is as if Madhuri read out minds that she added this note to her post: "PS - Can you tell us apart?"Bharati and Rupa are Madhuri Dixit's two sisters but she hasn't mentioned who exactly features in the throwback memory. The Dixit sisters also have a brother named Ajit.

Here's the blast from the past shared by Madhuri. She's a trained Kathak dancer.

Madhuri lives in the US with her husband Dr Sriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan. Arin often features in videos of Madhuri's kathak practise sessions - initially, he was on the tabla and a "few moments later", Arin was spotted joining Madhuri on the dance floor. "Quarantine is making all of us do things that we've always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do. When Arin danced with Madhuri," she captioned one of her posts.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in period piece Kalank, in which she played a dancer.