Can You Guess Who Clicked This Pic Of Mandira Bedi - Daughter Tara Or Son Vir?

Mandira Bedi's kids are her in-house photographers. The reason we are saying this is because on Friday, the actress shared a post workout picture of herself and shared which one of her kids - son Vir or little daughter Tara - clicked it. In the photo, Mandira Bedi can be seen sporting a workout outfit and smiling with all her heart while looking at the cameraperson. "Tara took this picture!" she wrote in her caption and added: "This smile is for my baby." Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal became parents to Vir on June 17, 2011. The couple adopted Tara, who is just four years old, in July last year.

On Vir's birthday recently, Mandira Bedi posted a video collage and wrote: "Happy birthday to the love of my life! There is nothing or no one that I can love as much as this human being. I love you, Viru. You are the best thing in my universe. I thank God every day, many times a day, for you!"

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Naam Gum Jaayega, Meerabai Not Out and Saaho. She is best-known for her titular role in TV show Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.