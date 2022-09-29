Durga Puja 2022: Nusrat Jahan Says 'Bye To Diet' - It's That Time Of The Year

Nusrat Jahan shared this image. (courtesy: nusratchirps)

It's time for Durga Puja, and of course, diet plans have taken a back seat. These nine days are meant to be fully enjoyed, with visits to pandals and tucking into delicious cuisines. That's exactly what Nusrat Jahan Ruhii plans to do. The actress-politician has said “bye to diet” till the Durga Puja fever is over. Nusrat, on Thursday, shared a set of stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress looks fabulous, showing off her toned physique, in a bralette with blue-orange stripes and blue jeans. “Saying bye to diet now,” wrote Nusrat in the caption and welcomed the festival of Durga Puja like a true Bengali, “Pujo eshegeche.” Comments like “beautiful” and “gorgeous” represented the general sentiment of her fans on her post.

Here's how Nusrat Jahan Ruhii has been enjoying the festivities:

Nusrat Jahan Ruhii painted Instagram red when she shared this beautiful video of herself getting ready for Shubho Mahalaya. In a traditional red and white Bengali saree with minimal jewellery, the actress left her fans awestruck with her look. She also wished them “Subho Mahalaya”.



Nusrat Jahan Ruhii kick-started Durga Puja celebrations with a glimpse of her “not so usual weekend” on social media. The video collage features the actress getting ready for an outing with Yash Dasgupta. She wrote, “Not so usual weekend” in the caption and added hashtags, “pujo asche, pujo vibes, weekend, work play and unwind.”

Nusrat Jahan Ruhii is in a relationship with Yash Dasgupta for quite some time now. Her Instagram timeline is filled with mushy photos and videos of the happy couple. We have selected a few for you. You can thank us later. She was previously married to Nikhil Jain.

Nusrat Jahan Ruhii is known for her work in Bengali films like Zulfiqar, Har Har Byomkesh, Ami Je Ke Tomar, Asur and Kelor Kirti. She was also part of Swastik Sanket and Dictionary.

Nusrat Jahan Ruhii joined Trinamool Congress in 2019. She is a Lok Sabha MP, representing the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal.