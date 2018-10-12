Bryan Adams Made Mumbai Time-Travel To The Summer Of 69

Bryan Adams performing in Mumbai

Bryan Adams, yes, Bryan Adams performed in Mumbai on Friday night as part of The Ultimate Tour in India. The Canadian singer-songwriter performed at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex and made the crowd groove to chart-busters such Run To You and Everything I do but the audience waited with bated breath for one special song and went into a tizzy as Bryan Adams strummed to his ever popular track Summer Of 69. An over-enthusiastic audience also cheered along as Bryan Adams sang the all-time fan favourite A Night To Remember. During the concert, he even remembered his father and dedicated his performance to him. It was a magical night as Mumbai also sang along to Bryan Adam's 18 Till I Die.

Watch Bryan Adams perform here:

Here's how the magic unfolded when the audience revisited the Summer Of 69 with Bryan Adams.

During the concert, a section of the audience sliced out time to post updates on Twitter. "Bryan Adams welcome to Mumbai," wrote a fan while another added: "What a performance, Bryan Adams!"

Everything I do... do it for you #BryanAdams. What a performance pic.twitter.com/iJsDxpCEsk — Sudhanshu Vats (@Sudhanshu_Vats) October 12, 2018

#BryanAdams welcome to Mumbai perhaps the song #summerof69 is best pop song I ever heard because when I heard those days were best of my life — Mahesh Jakhar (@mkjakhar) October 12, 2018

Bryan Adams performed in Hyderabad on Thursday and shared a glimpse of his concert on Instagram, thanking fans for all the love: "We won't come down tonight, thank you Hyderabad, India," he wrote.

Bryan Adams also performed at Ahmedabad before that and shared his experience in the caption of an Instagram post as he wrote: "Tonight in Ahmedabad, was hot! And so was the gig. Thanks everyone."

In India, Bryan Adams will next head to Bangalore with The Ultimate Tour on Saturday. Next up, Bryan Adams will perform in Gurugram on Sunday.