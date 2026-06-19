Amid Family Feud, Brooklyn’s New Ad Has Similarities With Dad David Beckham’s Campaign

Brooklyn Beckham has once again drawn comparisons to dad David Beckham after starring in a new ice cream advert. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to promote his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, in collaboration with Chef Yamamoto's corn-flavoured ice cream.

In the clip, Brooklyn revealed he was a “massive fan” of ice cream as his dad did when he previously worked with Ninja, before introducing the unusual pairing of sweet corn ice cream and spicy hot sauce.

Alongside Chef Yamamoto, he described the creation as a “unique and crazy” flavour combination, encouraging followers to give it a try.

Brooklyn shared the tutorial on social media, setting it to Mark Knopfler's Sailing to Philadelphia. The song is about a new life in America, which appears to be another dig at his family.

Similarities To David Beckham's Campaigns

The advert has raised eyebrows due to its similarities to David Beckham's recent work with kitchen appliance brand Ninja.

David, who has served as a Ninja ambassador since 2024, has led several campaigns promoting the Ninja CREAMi and Ninja Swirl products.

One of those campaigns featured the former England captain making homemade ice cream, helping launch the products to consumers last summer.

Fresh Scrutiny After World Cup Advertisement

Brooklyn's latest campaign comes just days after he appeared in a DoorDash advert that many viewed as a thinly veiled reference to his ongoing family feud.

In the commercial, Brooklyn opens by saying, “You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home...”

After a brief pause and a smile, he adds, “It's a long story.”

The advert also shows him tossing World Cup tickets onto a coffee table before remarking that they could “go to someone else”.

The scenes were widely interpreted as a dig at his famous family, particularly given David Beckham's long-standing association with the tournament.

The former footballer represented England at three FIFA World Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Family Rift Continues

The latest developments come amid a fallout between Brooklyn, his wife Nicola Peltz, and the Beckham family. Relations have reportedly been strained for months, with tensions escalating after Brooklyn shared a statement addressing the family dispute.

Reports have suggested Brooklyn has remained estranged from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, for more than a year. The 27-year-old had earlier accused parents David and Victoria Beckham of trying to ruin his relationship with wife Nicola.

The couple's relationship has remained under intense scrutiny, and Brooklyn vowed he did “not want to reconcile” with his family, and accused his parents of “controlling” the narrative.