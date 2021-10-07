Breakfast In Bed Is Rather Passe. So, Amyra Dastur Did This In The Maldives

From Amyra Dastur's Maldives diaries (courtesy amyradastur93)

Amyra Dastur is having the time of her life in the Maldives and every now and then, she's checking in to social media to post glimpses of her beach vacation. On Thursday morning, Amyra Dastur's followers woke up to a stunning postcard which screams Maldives - in the photo, Amyra can be seen ready to kick-start her day with a "yummy pool breakfast", her words. Looks like Amyra Dastur woke up in Maldives and got ready for an early morning swim in the infinity pool. That's when she was served a floating breakfast because "Because breakfast in bed is so last season." Amyra looks stunning as ever in a white bikini.

When in Maldives, be like Amyra Dastur:

Amyra Dastur has made a splash on Instagram with her Maldives updates: "The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever," she captioned one of her photos. Here's how Amyra Dastur is enjoying the sea, sea and sand in the Maldives:

When the sky is the canvas for Amyra Dastur, she creates masterpieces like these:

Meanwhile, Amyra Dastur's Maldives vacation also includes some adventure diaries: "Was trying to find Nemo and I met Sharky," she captioned a video of her scuba diving.

Amyra Dastur is best known for her role as a runaway bride in the web series The Trip 2. She has also starred in films such as Kaalakaandi, Kung Fu Yoga, Manasuku Nachindi, Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajma Chawal, Prassthanam, Koi Jaane Na and Made In India. She also stars in the political web show Tandav, which released this year.