Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan At Fitness Trainer Prashant Sawant's Wedding Reception

Celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant's wedding reception was a blockbuster night. The event marked the arrival of several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

Pictures and videos of the star-studded bash have been posted on Instagram.

In one video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen arriving at the venue, guarded by heavy security. The superstar looks dapper in a black t-shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans. He completed his casual avatar with a grey beanie. SRK also rocks a salt-and-pepper beard.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, picked out a navy-blue suit. He teamed the crisp fit with a white shirt underneath. Printed glasses elevated his gentlemanly avatar. Here's a video of the Housefull 5 actor sharing a warm hug with Prashant Sawant before getting inside his car.

Varun Dhawan also made sure to attend his fitness trainer's big day. He leaned on a grey blazer and matching trousers for the occasion. A basic white shirt underneath sealed his minimal avatar.

Varun Dhawan posed with Prashant Sawant for the shutterbugs. Both flash beaming smiles in the video. Varun even wraps his arm around Prashant affectionately, indicating their strong camaraderie. Later, they hug each other before leaving the venue.

Mrunal Thakur was in attendance as well. She kept her look simple and understated. The Sita Raman actress chose a white embroidered Chikankari kurta that came with baggy sleeves. She paired the flowy silhouette with matching, straight-fit pants. A dupatta was wrapped around her neck.

Mrunal Thakur greeted the paparazzi with a smile. She waved at them politely before entering the venue.

Prashant Sawant is a well-known Indian fitness trainer. He has trained celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Leone and more. Prashant is also the founder of Body Sculptor, a fitness studio based in Mumbai.