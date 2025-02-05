Advertisement

Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Gets A Premiere Date Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

The lawsuits filed by both the stars of It Ends With Us is scheduled to go on trial on March 9, 2026

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Blake Lively's <i>Another Simple Favor</i> Gets A Premiere Date Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle
Instagram/ Blake Lively
New Delhi:

There has been a lot of buzz around the sequel to the 2018 black comedy crime thriller A Simple Favor, with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the lead.

Black Lively took to her official social media accounts today, to share the premiere date of the second instalment titled Another Simple Favor, with Anna Kendrick. 

The sequel is all set to make a memorable debut at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, on March 7, 2025, at Austin's iconic Paramount Theatre.

The film will be helmed by Paul Feig and is set for a global Prime Video release on May 1, 2025.

To those unaware, A Simple Favor tells the story of Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), who is a widowed mother. She runs a vlog on crafts and recipes. Emily (Blake Lively), is a reputed PR Director for a fashion company and belongs to the upper echelons of the society. Her son goes to the same elementary school that Stephanie's son goes to.

Stephanie and Emily become good friends as the latter comes to pick up her son from school. But there's a secret behind Emily's glamorous life, which gets revealed in parts as the movie progresses.

They get to talking, confessing their secrets to each other, and bonding.

The climax begins with Emily asking for "A Simple Favor", from her friend Stephanie, to pick up her son from school. But one day changes to many, and Emily is found missing. The investigation leads to the discovery that Emily has died after a tragic drowning in a lake. 

The overwhelming grief brings Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) and Stephanie together, culminating in a relationship.

The plot of the sequel titled Another Simple Favor, takes place against the backdrop of an idyllic island in Capri, Italy. This time it is Emily's wedding to an affluent Italian business tycoon. Stephanie finds herself dragged back to Emily's mysterious life filled with lies, secrets, and betrayals.

As for Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the actress filed for a lawsuit of sexual harrasement against Baldoni on Decmeber 20, 2024.

As for the latest updates, Baldoni has updated his lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. It includes more details received by Baldoni from the It Ends With Us Intimacy coordinator during a meeting. As per the reports online currently, Blake was not present at the aforementioned meeting.

The lawsuits filed by both the stars of It Ends With Us is scheduled to go on trial on March 9, 2026.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Another Simple Favour
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.