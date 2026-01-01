Blake Lively Requests Extension in Ongoing Legal Fees Dispute With Justin Baldoni

The legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni seems to be far from over. In the latest development, the actress has requested an extension related to the ongoing disagreement over legal fees she intends to seek from the It Ends With Us director.

She filed a letter to the court explaining that a busy schedule would make it difficult to meet the June 22 deadline for filing her initial brief on the fee amount owed by Baldoni, Page Six reported.

Lively's legal team argued they need more time to "review and approve any billing submissions". The actress asked for a minimum seven-day extension. No decision has been made yet on the request.

This latest court filing comes two weeks after Blake Lively decided to return to court against Justin Baldoni. The pair had settled their earlier legal dispute outside the court. Judge Lewis Liman addressed the issue of damages tied to the $400 million defamation suit filed by the filmmaker, which was dismissed in November 2025.

Lively asked that Baldoni cover the legal fees and costs from that case. The judge ruled that the director must cover a part of the legal fees Lively incurred while defending against his countersuit. The exact amount, which is still under review by the court, is to be paid by Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, rather than by him personally.

The actress settled her lawsuit against Baldoni in May, where she had alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. While the full details are private, no financial payout was awarded to either side.

Soon after news of the settlement broke, Blake Lively wasted no time in making her return to the public. The actress made several high-profile appearances, including a surprise showing at the 2026 Met Gala. She also attended the Gucci High Jewellery event in New York City, following an earlier appearance at a Fendi party.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni's most recent public appearance was a casual sighting in Nashville days after he settled the legal dispute with Lively.



