Bigg Boss 18: Host Salman Khan Confronts Chahat Panday Over Her "Secret" Relationship, Actress Denies Claim

During Family Week, Bigg Boss invited the housemates' family members into the BB house. Chahat Panday's mother, Bhavna, entered the house on Wednesday and confronted Avinash Mishra for allegedly making derogatory comments about her daughter, Chahat. During the exchange, Bhavna also claimed that her daughter has never had a boyfriend and would willingly marry anyone her mother chooses for her, without question.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan addressed Chahat Panday's mother's claims and gave a hint at Chahat Pandey's long-term relationship with her boyfriend. The superstar said, "Aapki mummy ne kaha tha Chahat ko aise ladke pasand nahi, jo ki ladkiyon ke aage peeche ghoomte hain. Aapki maa ne aapko character certificate de diya. Uske baad humare team ko koi logon ne phone kiya hai. Aapko kuchh dikhaana chahte hain. [Your mom said that Chahat doesn't like boys who roam around girls. Your mother gave you character certificate. After that, a few individuals called our team. We want to show you something]."

Adding to the drama, Salman Khan showed a picture of Chahat Pandey posing with a cake that read, "Happy 5-Year Anniversary, My Love,” hinting at her secret affair. After this, Chahat was seen getting anxious and denying the claims while Avinash Mishra asked her to acknowledge her relationship.

Chaahat defended herself and said, "Avinash, aise mat karo. [Don't do this]." To which, Avinash replied, “Sabko set pe pata hai. [Everyone on the set knows about it]." Throughout the episode, Chahat maintained her claim that this is not true. In the end, Salman said, “Hai toh hai. Nahi hai to nahi hai. [If you have, you have, if you don't then you don't have]."

As Bigg Boss 18 inches closer to its finale week, the remaining contestants inside the house include Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey.