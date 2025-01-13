<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: After Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey Gets Evicted From The Show

The Bigg Boss 18 house witnessed a double eviction this week. After Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey bid farewell to the show in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Chahat was nominated alongside Rajat Dalal.

While leaving the house, Chahat Pandey mended her relationship with Vivian Dsena and hugged him by calling him “Dsena Ji”. Karan Veer Singh, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar hugged Chahat and made plans to meet after the finale.

Announcing Chahat Pandey's elimination on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Apne unique personality se kiya tha inhone sabhi ko entertain. Ups and downs se bhari inki journey ka yahi hota hai the end! [She entertained everyone with her unique personality. This is the end of her journey full of ups and downs.]"

In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan called out Chahat Pandey for lying about her relationship status.

The superstar said, "Aapki mummy ne kaha tha Chahat [Pandey] ko aise ladke pasand nahi, jo ki ladkiyon ke aage peeche ghoomte hain. Aapki maa ne aapko character certificate de diya. Uske baad humare team ko koi logon ne phone kiya hai. Aapko kuchh dikhaana chahte hain. [Your mom said that Chahat doesn't like men who roam around women. Your mother gave you a character certificate. After that, a few individuals called our team. We want to show you something]."

Then, Salman Khan showed a picture of Chahat Pandey posing with a cake that read, "Happy 5-Year Anniversary, My Love,” hinting at her secret affair.

The Bigg Boss 18 finale episode will air on January 19. The top 7 contestants in the finale race are Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Shilpa Shirodkar.