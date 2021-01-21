Bigg Boss 14 Written Update January 21, 2021: Rakhi Sawant Tickles The Housemates' Funny Bone

Bigg Boss 14 Day 111 Update: A still from the house.

Highlights Rubina allowed Rakhi to enter the house and get the coffee

Devoleena also entered the house without Rubina's permission

Rakhi changed the mood inside the house with her antics

The 110th day in the Bigg Boss house was a mix of entertainment and drama. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss continued the lockout task. Rubina Dilaik and her team, who won the first round of the task in yesterday's episode, got into argument with the rival teammates for allowing their members to enter the house without any announcement. For those who don't know, the contestants are asked to stay in the garden area as per the task. They are branded as inmates and are still not allowed to come inside the Bigg Boss house. They don't even have access to luxury items and their ration is limited.

Aly Goni, Arshi, Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee started arguing with Abhinav and Rubina over who should get the chance to enter the house this time. After some time, two crew members informed the housemates that they have a chance to have some fresh, personalized coffee supply till the end of their journey for 100 units.

To avoid the chaos that happened last time when the housemates were given desserts, Aly decided to stand at the door and block people from entering without permission. Rakhi Sawant furiously demanded that she should be allowed to enter and get coffee but Aly refused. He later said that only Devoleena can enter the house and get the coffee. This led to an ugly fight between Abhinav and Aly.

The next day, Rakhi Sawant ticked the housemates' funny bone with her jokes and drama. She started by roasting Rahul and then proceeded to the others. To win the title of 'Complete Entertainer,' Rakhi Sawant did everything - from doing Salsa in the house to bringing back her alter ego Julie.

