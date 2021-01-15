Bigg Boss 14 Written Update January 15, 2021: Rubina Dilaik And Sonali Phogat At Loggerheads

Bigg Boss 14 Day 105 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Highlights The contestants have to earn their ration by themselves

No one will be selected as the captain of the house anymore

The housemates won't get immunity power anymore

The 104th day in the Bigg Boss house took a violent turn by the evening. Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat got into an ugly fight after Abhinav Shukla broke Sonali's name tag. The duo involved each other's families during their fight, after which the house was divided into two sides - those who supported Rubina (Abhinav, Nikki and Aly) and others who took Sonali's side (Rahul, Eijaz and Arshi). Rubina accused Sonali of using bad language against her. Arshi tried to calm Sonali down while Abhinav tried to hold back wife Rubina. In the meantime, Rakhi Sawant, who confessed that she likes Abhinav, tried to take the blame to save him.

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction in the Bigg Boss house, we got an example of this in tonight's episode. When housemates forgot to coordinate with each other during the task, Bigg Boss made sure to teach them a lesson. Bigg Boss revoked captaincy and immunity tasks for the housemates and also announced that the contestants have to earn their own rations. It came as a huge blow for all considering Immunity and Captaincy are privileges that have saved the housemates from getting eliminated.

Around mid-day, when Aly Goni asked Sonali about why she is upset, Rakhi intervened and said that someone has broken her heart. She also said that someone in the house has called Sonali names and indirectly implied that it is Aly, who then got furious. Pointing out the recent incident, Aly said that Rakhi always plays the victim card on account of her 'invisible' husband. He added that Rakhi's affections towards Abhinav are fake. Arshi also jumped in and called Rakhi fake.

The next day, the fight between Rubina and Sonali continued - only this time Nikki also got involved and tried to irritate Sonali.

