<i>Be Happy</i>: Abhishek Bachchan's Father-Daughter Dance Drama To Release On This Date

Abhishek Bachchan's film — Be Happy — is set to release on Prime Video on March 14. The film also features Inayat Verma, who will be seen as Abhishek's daughter. The duo previously shared screen space in Netflix's 2020 comedy-drama Ludo.

The makers have shared a poster on Instagram for the announcement. Here, Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma are sitting on a bed. Don't miss the Nora Fatehi posters on the wall.

The text attached to the post read, “Why worry, when you can be happy #BeHappyOnPrime, March 14."

Replying to the post, Remo Dsouza said, “Yayy.” The film has been directed by Remo.

Last year in September, the makers released a magical poster of Be Happy on Instagram. Here, Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma are performing an aerial stunt.

“All set to waltz right into your hearts. Be Happy on Prime. Coming Soon,” read the caption.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy is the inspiring story of a devoted single father and his daughter. The poignant drama beautifully intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love.

Talking about the project, Remo D'Souza told Variety, “For Lizelle and me, Be Happy is a true passion project—a deeply moving story that celebrates the special bond between a father and daughter through the magic of music and dance. It's a relationship that's universal and transcends cultures, and we wanted to bring that emotion to life in a way that feels both authentic and uplifting.”

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma, Be Happy's supporting cast includes Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The film is produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment.



