The 78th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. Vatican drama Conclave and The Brutalist won big with four awards each. Conclave won the Best Film and the Outstanding British Film awards while The Brutalist earned the Best Director and Actor awards.

Meanwhile, Mikey Madison received the Best Leading Actress BAFTA for her role in Anora, while Zoe Saldana earned the Best Supporting Actress for her work in Emilia Perez. Director Jacques Audiard and Pascal Caucheteux also won the award for Best Film not in the English language for the Spanish Drama. The event was hosted by Scottish star David Tennant.

The Brutalist also received the BAFTAs for best cinematography and score. Kieran Culkin won the Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for his role in A Real Pain, for which writer-director Jesse Eisenberg, who also stars in the film, earned the best Original Screenplay honour.

Adrien Brody, who lifted the Best Actor trophy, thanked his fellow nominees and BAFTA, "I want to thank the British public for embracing me and my creative endeavors," he said.

"England has felt quite a bit like home lately." He also thanked Brady and partner Mona Fastvold "for your artistic integrity and perseverance and for taking me along this amazing journey and destination."

Notably missing from Sunday's BAFTA Awards attendees list was Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon, who earned a leading actress nomination. Following the discovery of her controversial tweets, which cast a spell of uncertainty over its Oscar hopes, the actress was left out of the campaign by the streaming giant Netflix.

However, in his acceptance speech for the honor for Best Film not in the English Language, director Audiard thanked his team and ended with: "And my dear Karla Sofia, je t'embrace." That means "I embrace you" or "I hug you" in French.

Zoe Saldana, who won the Best Supporting Actress trophy, also thanked Gascon.

Here's a full list of the winners:

Best Film

Conclave, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

Leading Actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Outstanding British Film

Conclave

Director

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Sean Baker, Anora

Original Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Animated Film

Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Children's And Family Film

Gints Siibalodis, Matiss Kaza, Flow

Outstanding Debut by a British Actor, Director and Producer

Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer), Kneecap

Film Not In The English Language

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Documentary

Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Casting

Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Anora

Cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Editing

Nick Emerson, Conclave

Costume Design

Paul Tazewell, Wicked

Make Up and Hair

The Substance

Original Score

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Production Design

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked

Sound

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King, Dune: Part Two

Special Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe, Dune: Part Two

British Short Animation

Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart, Wander to Wonder

British Short Film

Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer, Rock, Paper, Scissors

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

David Jonsson