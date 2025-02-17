BAFTAs 2025: <i>Conclave</i>, <i>The Brutalist</i> Win Big. See Full List Of Winners

The 78th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. Vatican drama Conclave and The Brutalist won big with four awards each. Conclave won the Best Film and the Outstanding British Film awards while The Brutalist earned the Best Director and Actor awards.
Meanwhile, Mikey Madison received the Best Leading Actress BAFTA for her role in Anora, while Zoe Saldana earned the Best Supporting Actress for her work in Emilia Perez. Director Jacques Audiard and Pascal Caucheteux also won the award for Best Film not in the English language for the Spanish Drama. The event was hosted by Scottish star David Tennant.
The Brutalist also received the BAFTAs for best cinematography and score. Kieran Culkin won the Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for his role in A Real Pain, for which writer-director Jesse Eisenberg, who also stars in the film, earned the best Original Screenplay honour.
Adrien Brody, who lifted the Best Actor trophy, thanked his fellow nominees and BAFTA, "I want to thank the British public for embracing me and my creative endeavors," he said.
"England has felt quite a bit like home lately." He also thanked Brady and partner Mona Fastvold "for your artistic integrity and perseverance and for taking me along this amazing journey and destination."
Notably missing from Sunday's BAFTA Awards attendees list was Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon, who earned a leading actress nomination. Following the discovery of her controversial tweets, which cast a spell of uncertainty over its Oscar hopes, the actress was left out of the campaign by the streaming giant Netflix.
However, in his acceptance speech for the honor for Best Film not in the English Language, director Audiard thanked his team and ended with: "And my dear Karla Sofia, je t'embrace." That means "I embrace you" or "I hug you" in French.
Zoe Saldana, who won the Best Supporting Actress trophy, also thanked Gascon.
Here's a full list of the winners:
Best Film
Conclave, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman
Leading Actress
Mikey Madison, Anora
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Outstanding British Film
Conclave
Director
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Sean Baker, Anora
Original Screenplay
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Adapted Screenplay
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Animated Film
Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Children's And Family Film
Gints Siibalodis, Matiss Kaza, Flow
Outstanding Debut by a British Actor, Director and Producer
Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer), Kneecap
Film Not In The English Language
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Documentary
Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Casting
Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Anora
Cinematography
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Editing
Nick Emerson, Conclave
Costume Design
Paul Tazewell, Wicked
Make Up and Hair
The Substance
Original Score
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Production Design
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked
Sound
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King, Dune: Part Two
Special Visual Effects
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe, Dune: Part Two
British Short Animation
Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart, Wander to Wonder
British Short Film
Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer, Rock, Paper, Scissors
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
David Jonsson