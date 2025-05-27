Finalist Of Global Teacher Prize Shares How He Transformed Rural Education

NDTV Education Conclave 2025: Nowadays, technology has become deeply integrated into our daily lives, with the use of mobile phones to other smart devices increasing every day. Children use mobile phones every day, so it's essential to ensure they are used for educational purposes. A variety of educational mobile applications have been developed to keep students engaged and support their growth as learners.

At the NDTV Educational Conclave, Imran Mewati, a teacher from Rajasthan, creator of over 100 educational mobile applications and the finalist of the Global Teacher Prize 2025, shared an inspiring story about how technology helped underprivileged students.

"I want to tell you that in Dungarpur, girls called me and told me that they used these apps and cleared the competitive exam. They are now training either for police, or in teaching jobs or accountant or revenue officer, and there are more than 100 stories that benefited students," he said.

Imran also shared his personal journey, recalling how he served as the only teacher for 180 students in a rural school. He highlighted how there is an unequal ratio of students and teacher in villages.

Mewati's educational apps are used in over 50 countries, with 30 million active users and an astonishing 45 billion screen views recorded so far. He said these apps helped international students learn languages like Mathematics, English and Science.

"I have over 6 per cent users out of India and we do not talk directly on phone but through reviews, I get to know that the apps are helping primary kids, Mathematics, Science, English, helping students in these subjects," Mewati said at the event.

Currently, he is working on a new application to help children improve their reading and writing skills. His goal is to improve the quality of educations by inclusively leveraging technology.

Mobile phones have the potential to bring change in the education sector and Imran Mewati's journey proved how they can be used to reshape the future of learning.