Disability Needs To Be Part Of Curriculum At The School Level, Say Experts

Despite policy promises and growing awareness, the gap between the idea of inclusive education and its ground reality remains wide in India. Educationists at NDTV Conclave underscored the urgency of creating learning environments that not only accommodate but actively support every child, regardless of ability or learning style.

"An inclusive school is not one that simply admits children with diverse needs - it is one that embeds diversity, acceptance, and thoughtful planning right into its blueprint," said Neelanjana Das Majumdar, Head of Additional Learning Support at Pathways School, Noida. Highlighting the school's approach, she added, "When children come in, we assess their strengths and identify areas we can nurture. It's about creating a learner profile that supports their growth, not just testing them on fixed parameters."

Das Majumdar also emphasised the importance of early intervention - often overlooked. "We have children coming in as early as three months. We focus on developmental milestones that are frequently neglected in early years. Our classrooms centre on sensory play, collaborative play, independent play - not marksheets or grades. Parents come with expectations rooted in grades, but we focus on nurturing, not evaluating."

For Nipun Malhotra, disability rights activist and founder of the Nipman Foundation, the path to inclusivity was filled with personal struggles. Born with a disability, Mr Malhotra recalled the early years of rejection and isolation in mainstream schools. "My mother made it her mission to give me an inclusive life," he said. "There were people who suggested homeschooling or special schools, but her logic was clear - if I don't face the real world in school, how will I manage life after that?"

After multiple rejections, Mr Malhotra was finally admitted to a school in Mumbai when he was in Class 4. "Even then, there were two types of teachers - those who treated me with sympathy, which isolated me from peers, and others who ignored me entirely. That damaged my confidence deeply. My only friend during school was my mother. It was only in college that I made my first real friend."

GK Mahantesh, founder of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, painted a broader picture of systemic exclusion in Indian schools. "Most institutions are inaccessible - physically, pedagogically, and in terms of communication. Teachers aren't trained, special educators are few, and parents are often unaware of opportunities," he said.

He said Samarthanam Trust works with over 500 government schools, 1,000 colleges, and 100 universities to build accessibility through infrastructure, awareness and engagement. "We encourage simple modifications - reasonable accommodations - and try to get school heads to engage with the issue directly. At Samarthanam, we've built step-free campuses, promoted cricket for the blind, and used music and dance to push conversations on inclusion."

The panellists agreed that inclusion is not a favour or a charity - it is a fundamental shift in perspective. True inclusion is when systems evolve to meet every child where they are - not expect them to fit in.