Study What You Love To Excel In Career, Advises Viral Doshi At NDTV Education Conclave

At the NDTV Education Conclave, renowned educational consultant Viral Doshi addressed the common dilemma faced by students uncertain about their career paths. "This is a question which impacts virtually everybody," he remarked. Drawing from his extensive experience, Mr Doshi noted, "Over the years, lots of students have come to me and met with me with their parents, and my question to most of them is, do you have any idea what you would like to do after your high school or after grade 12? I would say 30% do, but 70% don't."

To those uncertain students, Mr Doshi offered a guiding principle: "Try and do something which you enjoy. Because eventually in life, it's not your undergraduate degree which is going to count, it's going to be your postgraduate qualification." He emphasised that excelling in a field of interest during undergraduate studies paves the way for success in postgraduate endeavours.

Illustrating his point, Mr Doshi cited notable figures: Anand Mahindra, who studied film studies before leading Mahindra & Mahindra; Jack Ma, who majored in English before founding Alibaba; and Sundar Pichai, who pursued metallurgical engineering before heading Google. "Because all these three gentlemen did something which they enjoyed, they excelled," he noted. Their passion led them to top business schools and successful careers.

Mr Doshi concluded, "What you study at an undergraduate degree, where you study is honestly irrelevant. It is how well you do which is most important. And you will always do well in something that you enjoy."