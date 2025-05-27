How To Get Into An Ivy League College: A Guide By Viral Doshi

At the NDTV Education Conclave, renowned educational consultant and mentor Viral Doshi shed light on the coveted Ivy League colleges, revealing the secrets to cracking the code of these eight esteemed institutions - Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and others. Known for their academic excellence, rich history, and global prestige, the Ivy League have become the ultimate dream for students worldwide.
So here's a point-to-point guide to getting into an Ivy League college based on Viral Doshi's insights:
I. Understanding the Ivy League
The eight universities that make up the Ivy League are: Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University.
Other top colleges like MIT, Stanford, and Caltech are often considered equivalent to Ivy League schools.
II. What Makes Ivy League Schools Special
Strong alumni network providing a head start in life
Higher salaries and credibility in fields like law, finance, and consulting
Gateway to top postgraduate colleges and research opportunities
Soft power and influence, with many alumni holding top jobs in Fortune 500 companies
III. Key Factors in Getting Accepted
Academics (60-65% weightage)
Standardised tests (SAT or ACT)
Extracurricular activities (30-35% weightage)
Recommendations from teachers and counsellors
Essays (5-10% weightage)
IV. Secret to Getting Accepted
Focus on academics: being a topper or in the top 5% of your school
Good standardised test scores (SAT: 1550+, ACT: 35+)
Strong recommendations
Meaningful extracurricular activities that showcase depth and mastery
V. Tips for Indian Students
Meeting the academic requirements (95%+ in CBSE or top scores in other boards)
Understanding that admission rates vary by college and year
Recognising that India competes with China for limited spots
Showcasing community outreach and empowerment at a grassroots level
VI. Profile Building
Focus on academics first, then build a profile.
Prioritise depth over breadth in extracurricular activities.
Showcase unique achievements and community service
Viral Doshi said, "Eventually, academics and SATs account for 60 to 65% of the weightage. Your extracurriculars and recommendations carry about 30 to 35%, and essays make up the remaining 5 to 10%. So, for those aiming to get into a top college in America, let me tell you the secret recipe - it's academics first, academics second, academics third, academics fourth, and academics fifth."