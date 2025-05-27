How To Get Into An Ivy League College: A Guide By Viral Doshi

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Viral Doshi discusses strategies for Ivy League college admissions. The Ivy League comprises eight prestigious universities in the US. Academics hold a 60-65% weight in Ivy League admission decisions.

At the NDTV Education Conclave, renowned educational consultant and mentor Viral Doshi shed light on the coveted Ivy League colleges, revealing the secrets to cracking the code of these eight esteemed institutions - Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and others. Known for their academic excellence, rich history, and global prestige, the Ivy League have become the ultimate dream for students worldwide.

So here's a point-to-point guide to getting into an Ivy League college based on Viral Doshi's insights:

I. Understanding the Ivy League

The eight universities that make up the Ivy League are: Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University.

Other top colleges like MIT, Stanford, and Caltech are often considered equivalent to Ivy League schools.

Watch the video here:

#NDTVEducationConclave | What Is The Path To Any Ivy League Education?



Viral Doshi, Educational Consultant & Mentor Breaks It Down@ndtveducation pic.twitter.com/dVVGFO0Rb8 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2025

II. What Makes Ivy League Schools Special

Strong alumni network providing a head start in life

Higher salaries and credibility in fields like law, finance, and consulting

Gateway to top postgraduate colleges and research opportunities

Soft power and influence, with many alumni holding top jobs in Fortune 500 companies

III. Key Factors in Getting Accepted

Academics (60-65% weightage)

Standardised tests (SAT or ACT)

Extracurricular activities (30-35% weightage)

Recommendations from teachers and counsellors

Essays (5-10% weightage)

IV. Secret to Getting Accepted

Focus on academics: being a topper or in the top 5% of your school

Good standardised test scores (SAT: 1550+, ACT: 35+)

Strong recommendations

Meaningful extracurricular activities that showcase depth and mastery

V. Tips for Indian Students

Meeting the academic requirements (95%+ in CBSE or top scores in other boards)

Understanding that admission rates vary by college and year

Recognising that India competes with China for limited spots

Showcasing community outreach and empowerment at a grassroots level

VI. Profile Building

Focus on academics first, then build a profile.

Prioritise depth over breadth in extracurricular activities.

Showcase unique achievements and community service

Viral Doshi said, "Eventually, academics and SATs account for 60 to 65% of the weightage. Your extracurriculars and recommendations carry about 30 to 35%, and essays make up the remaining 5 to 10%. So, for those aiming to get into a top college in America, let me tell you the secret recipe - it's academics first, academics second, academics third, academics fourth, and academics fifth."