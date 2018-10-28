Baazaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Saif Ali Khan's Film 'Witnesses Growth.' Earns Rs 7 Crore

Baazaar Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan's film earned Rs 4.10 on Saturday

Written by | Updated: October 28, 2018 15:02 IST
Saif Ali Khan in Baazaar (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

  1. Baazaar has so far earned Rs 7.17 crore
  2. Baazaar got a 'poor' start
  3. Saif plays the role of Shakun Kothari, a money-minded businessman

Saif Ali Khan's new film Baazaar, which opened to mixed reviews on Friday, 'picked up pace' on Day 2 and added Rs 4.10 crore to the total collections, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On the opening day, Baazaar got a 'poor' start, but during the day, it gradually maintained the pace. Rs 3.07 crore was recorded as the Day 1 earnings of Saif's film and after adding Rs 4.10 crore to it, the current total of Baazaar now stands at Rs 7.17 crore. "Baazaar picks up pace on Day 2. Witnesses 33.55 per cent growth, which is a healthy trend, needs to regain lost ground by scoring higher numbers on Day 3 and also on weekdays. Mumbai circuit is performing better... Friday 3.07 crore, Saturday 4.10 crore. Total: Rs 7.17 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The opening day collections of Baazaar was much better than the recent films of Saif that released.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Baazaar 2 stars out of 5. "Baazaar, which is anchored by a rock-solid pivotal performance from Saif Ali Khan, gallops at a fair clip, but it still feels a tad starchy owing to its predictable storyline. Baazaar is at best passable. It could have yielded higher dividends had it been less slavishly derivative," he wrote.

The stock market thriller Baazaar is based on money making. Saif plays the role of Shakun Kothari, a sharp and money-minded businessman, for whom business is everything. Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra, makes his debut with the film. He plays Rizwan Ahmed, who works under Shakun Kothari.

The Gauravv K Chawla-directed film brings together Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte for the second time on screen, after Sacred Games. Chitrangada Singh is also part of the film.

