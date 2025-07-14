B Saroja Devi, The "Abhinaya Saraswati" Who Redefined Stardom In A Male-Dominated Era

One of Indian cinema's most iconic and celebrated actresses, B Saroja Devi, passed away today at the age of 87, leaving behind a monumental legacy that shaped the golden era of South Indian films. A towering figure in the industry, Saroja Devi was admired for her grace, emotive performances, and unmatched versatility across languages and genres.

With a prolific career spanning over four decades, Saroja Devi acted in 161 films across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, becoming a household name across India. She was one of the few actresses who successfully bridged regional cinema industries and went on to become a pan-Indian star.

Saroja Devi was often cast alongside the biggest legends of Indian cinema. She starred in 26 films with M G Ramachandran (MGR), 22 films with Sivaji Ganesan, and 17 films with Gemini Ganesan.

Her on-screen chemistry with these stars gave Tamil cinema some of its most memorable hits. With MGR, she formed a hugely successful pairing in films such as Nadodi Mannan (1958), Thaai Sollai Thattadhe (1961), and Padagotti (1964). Her roles opposite Sivaji Ganesan in Thangamalai Ragasiyam (1957), Paarthaal Pasi Theerum (1962), and Aalayamani (1962) are still celebrated by film aficionados.

Saroja Devi also shared the screen with N T Rama Rao in Seetharama Kalyanam (1961), Dr Rajkumar in the Kannada classic Mathyamanan Pavada, and Sunil Dutt in the 1964 Hindi film Beti Bete. She even worked alongside Bollywood greats like Dilip Kumar and Shammi Kapoor, establishing herself as a leading lady on a national scale.

Saroja Devi made her debut at the age of 17 in the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955), and quickly rose to prominence with her expressive acting and strong screen presence. In the Kannada film industry, she was not only a top star but also the highest-paid actress of her time.

Popularly referred to as "Abhinaya Saraswati" (The Goddess of Acting) and "Kannadathu Paingili" (Kannada's Parrot), Saroja Devi's performances transcended mere acting - she brought poetry to motion.

Her contributions to Indian cinema were recognised with two Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honours. She also served on the jury of the National Film Awards twice (1998, 2005).

With Saroja Devi's passing, Indian cinema has lost a legend - a woman who redefined stardom in an era dominated by male heroes, and who left behind a legacy of elegance, strength, and stellar storytelling.

