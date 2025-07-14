B Saroja Devi, First Female Superstar Of Kannada Cinema, Dies At 87

Veteran actor B Saroja Devi died on Monday. She was 87. She acted in over 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Saroja Devi began her film career at the age of 17 with the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa in 1955. She rose to fame with the Tamil film Nadodi Mannan (1958), where she starred opposite MG Ramachandran.

The success of the film made her a household name and marked the beginning of her successful run in Tamil cinema.

Saroja Devi also acted alongside leading stars such as Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan, NT Rama Rao, Rajkumar, Rajendra Kumar, and Shammi Kapoor. She holds the distinction of playing lead roles in 161 consecutive films between 1955 and 1984, an unmatched record in Indian cinema.

She shared a popular onscreen pairing with MG Ramachandran, starring in 26 hit films together including Thaai Sollai Thathadhe, Thaayai Katha Thanayan and Needhi Pin Pasam.

With Sivaji Ganesan, she delivered 22 consecutive hits such as Sabaash Meena, Thangamalai Ragasiyam and Engal Kudumbam Perisu.

In Telugu cinema, she appeared in successful films like Seetarama Kalyanam, Jagadeka Veeruni Katha and Daagudu Moothalu opposite NT Rama Rao.

In Hindi films, she acted in Paigham, Opera House, Sasural, Asha, Gharana, and Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

Her contributions were recognised with several honours including the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

She also received the Kalaimamani Award from the Tamil Nadu government and an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University.

Beyond acting, she served as vice-president of the Kannada Chalanachitra Sangha and chaired the jury for the 53rd National Film Awards.

Born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, Saroja Devi was the fourth daughter of Bhairappa, a police officer and Rudramma, a homemaker.

She lost her husband, Sri Harsha, in 1986, but continued her involvement in cinema by mentoring young artists and supporting film initiatives.

She was also known for her fashion sense, with her sarees, jewellery, and hairstyles setting trends in the 1960s. Her last film with MGR was Arasa Kattalai in 1967.

Often referred to as "Abhinaya Saraswathi" and "Kannadathu Paingili" (Kannada's Parrot), B Saroja Devi is remembered as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema.

Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2019 Kannada film Natasaarvabhowma, starring Puneeth Rajkumar.

Saroja Devi's last rites will be held next to her husband Sri Harsha's memorial at their Kodigehalli farm, following Veerashaiva tradition. She is survived by their two children.

(With inputs from Uma Sudhir)