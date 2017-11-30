Avengers: Infinity War Trailer - A Crowd Of Superheroes, A Side Of Goosebumps

Highlights The trailer stars with a premonition to a war There's also get a glimpse of Thanos' Black Order in the trailer Avengers: Infinity War is slated to hit theatres on May 4, 2018

The brand new trailer ofstarts with a premonition to a battle of sorts - one that's only suited for superheroes to fight. "There was an idea... to bring together a group of remarkable people... to see if we could become something more. So when they needed us, we could fight the battles... that they never could," says Marvel's Avengers as they suit up for an extra-terrestrial battle with Thanos - Marvel's terrifying villain. It all started when the 2012movie rolled on to the post credits segment, featuring Thanos' deadly threat to destroy all of mankind and Earth.We also get a glimpse of Thanos' Black Order in the trailer - four of his deadly accomplices are on a mission to collect four Infinity Stones and the new trailer features only two of them - Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive. Ebony Maw and Black Dwarf are the remaining villainous titans expected to wage war on Earth.Wait till the end of the trailer for Thor to welcome The Guardians Of The Galaxy to the franchise. "Who the hell are you guys?" he tells Star Lord and his team. So, the trailermanaged to feature each of Iron Man, The Hulk, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, Spiderman, Falcon, Black Panther... and more and that's all we wanted to see.Here's how a team full of Avengers and The Guardians Of The Galaxy looks like:Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo,is slated to hit theatres on May 4, 2018.