Avatar 2 is performing extremely well at the box office

Avatar: The Way Of Water Gets The Amul Treatment

Amul's topical on Avatar 2. (courtesy: amul_india)

New Delhi:

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water released in Indian theatres last week and it has been performing extremely well at the box office. On Wednesday evening, dairy brand Amul shared a special post dedicated to the film. The poster features a cartooned version of Jake Sully riding just above the water. The text on the poster was tweaked version of the film's title Avatar: The Way Of Water. It read:"Awater: The Way Of Butter." The caption on the post shared by Amul read: "Amul Topical: Hollywood blockbuster makes waves."

See Amul's post here:

Avatar: The Way Of Water, the second installment of James Cameron's 2009 super hit Avatar, explores the mystical land of Pandora (this time underwater). Avatar: The Way Of Water released in theatres in India on 16th December across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Avatar: The Way Of Water collected Rs 129 crore in India alone within 3 days, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film was equally adept at impressing film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "The unrelenting pace of the narrative, the amazing quality of the CGI work and the consistently sharp delineation of the characters make Avatar: The Way of Water a follow-up that is just as good as, if not better than, its precursor. It is and ceaselessly inventive and spectacularly entertaining. It is what cinematic sorcery looks like at its best."

