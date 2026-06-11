FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Is Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée?

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo will participate in his record sixth, and final, FIFA World Cup. As the Portugal captain steps onto the field for football's biggest event, his fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, will be watching from the stands.



Rodríguez has been with Ronaldo from his stint in Real Madrid to his current time with the Saudi club Al-Nassr.



Who Is Georgina Rodríguez?



Rodríguez was born in 1995 in Jaca, Spain. Spain. She is the daughter of Ana, a housewife, and Jorge, who worked as a squad coach for the football club Jacetano.



The Argentinian-Spanish model first met Ronaldo in 2016 while she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. In the Netflix reality series, I am Georgina, Rodríguez revealed that Ronaldo used to come pick her up at work in luxury cars.



Ronaldo also confessed that he did not expect the relationship to get serious when he started dating her, as per Parade.



“I didn't think at the beginning that [the relationship] would be this strong, that I would fall in love with her. I didn't expect it honestly. But after a while I felt that she was the woman of my life.”



In January 2017, the couple made their first public appearance at The Best FIFA Football Awards. Ronaldo and Rodríguez welcomed their first child, and Ronaldo's fourth, Alana Martina, in November of the same year.



They welcomed twins in April 2022. However, one of the babies tragically passed away the same month.



In a surprise announcement, the model confirmed her engagement with Ronaldo in August 2025. She posted a photo of the enormous ring gifted to her by the footballer, valued at around $5 million.





Rodríguez currently has a net worth of $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The model has over 72.6 million followers on Instagram.



Georgina Rodríguez has graced the covers of VIP Magazine, Harper's Bazaar Spain and Diva E Donna Magazine.



Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he plans to get married after the 2026 World Cup.



“Not yet. We plan to do it after the World Cup with the trophy,” he said, adding about Rodríguez, “She is not the person that likes big parties. She doesn't like it. She likes private things. So I will respect these decisions.”



They plan to have a small wedding after the tournament, as per reports.