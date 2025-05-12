Anushka Sharma Reacts To A Post Saying, "Bollywood Celebrities And Cricketers Are Not Real Heroes"

As military tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan, several members of the Bollywood fraternity have come forward to express their support for the Indian Armed Forces.

Actress Anushka Sharma recently reacted to a social media post that praised soldiers as the real heroes of the nation.

The post, originally shared by a meme account, read, "Days like these make you realise that Army men are the real heroes, not Bollywood celebrities and cricketers." Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, showed her agreement by liking the post on Instagram.

Before this, Anushka had also shared a message on her Instagram Story, expressing gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for their role in ensuring the country's safety.

She wrote, "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind."

Anushka Sharma is the daughter of Colonel (retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma, who has served in every war since 1982, including Operation Bluestar and the Kargil War. She was only 11 years old when her father was involved in the Kargil War in 1999.

In a 2012 interview with ETimes, the actress recalled that time, saying, "Kargil was a tough one. I was too young at that time, but I was scared of seeing my mother. She would always have the news channel switched on throughout the day and would get upset when casualties were announced." She added, "I take pride in saying that I am an army officer's daughter even more than being an actor."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has been on a break from acting. She was last seen in Zero in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has completed shooting for Chakda Xpress, but the film's release date is yet to be announced.