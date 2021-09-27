Anushka Sharma Is Back At Work And This Pic Is Going Viral

Highlights Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai recently

She was cute as a button in a pink dungaree

Anushka headed out for a brand shoot

Hello there, Anushka Sharma! It's been long since we spotted the 33-year-old actress make a public appearance in Maximum City. On Sunday, Anushka Sharma was clicked in Mumbai, arriving at the filming location for a brand shoot. New mom Anushka Sharma can be seen stepping out of her car in the photo. Anushka looked cute as a button in a pastel pink dungaree which she paired with a white tee - it matched with her white sneakers. Anushka Sharma wore her hair in curls - she got a new look when she was in the UK with husband Virat Kohli. Did we tell you this click of Anushka Sharma is viral already?

Anushka Sharma's Sunday outing look reminded us of her sartorial choices during her pregnancy:

Anushka Sharma, who had been accompanying Virat Kohli in the UK during the Team India's five-match Test Series with England, flew back to Mumbai earlier this month. Since then, she's been sharing glimpses of her every-day life on Instagram. On Sunday, Anushka posted a snippet of the gorgeous view she gets to enjoy from her Mumbai apartment.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma also shared this "sweaty selfie" from her work-out session:

Vamika is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's first child - the couple became parents on February 11, soon after which Anushka returned to work and later joined Virat Kohli on his tours. In terms of work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.