Anupamaa Star Anagha Bhosale Quits Acting: 'Took This Decision Due To My Religious Beliefs'

Anagha Bhosale, best-known for playing the role of Nandini in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has quit acting. The actress, on Thursday shared an extensive post on Instagram, in whish she wrote that she is "officially quitting the film and television industry" in order to follow her "religious beliefs and spiritual path." An excerpt from her post read, "I know you all have been kind and have shown concern after the show and thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don't know yet that I am officially quitting the film and television industry, this is it and I really do hope you all will definitely respect and support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs and spiritual path."

The actress added that the entertainment industry "tampers" with her "consciousness levels" and added, "The field where I was in is way different and tampers with my consciousness levels, makes you something which you are not and takes you away from what you believe in, therefore this was my decision thank you for all the concerns, messages and calls you shared with me and my family, thank you for your love and respect."

Read Anagha Bhosale's full statement here:

Anagha Bhosale has now returned to her hometown Pune. Besides Anupamaa, the actress also featured in the TV show Dadi Amma, Dadi Amma... Maan Jao.