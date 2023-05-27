Cannes 2023: This Indian Celeb Was Also There - Wearing Sneakers With Her Gown

Roshni Chopra shared this image (courtesy: roshnichopra)

It's time to draw the curtains on Cannes 2023. However, the prestigious film festival still has some surprises to offer on its last day. While we saw a number of celebs and prominent personalities from around the globe putting their most fashionable foot forward on and off the red carpet, it was TV actress Roshni Chopra's look from the last day that took the fashion game to another level. She zeroed in on a stunning off-white outfit for her big day at the French Riviera. Oh, and, she paired her fit with New Balance sneakers. Cool, right? The actress' couture, which came with cape-style sleeves, was made with handwoven silk. It featured coral texture and cording style by Vaishali S. For the special day, Roshni Chopra styled her hair in a retro look. Sharing pictures of her look on Instagram, Roshni Chopra wrote, “She's a sea shell in a sea of sequins.” Roshni Chopra and her husband Siddharth Kumar flew to the French Riviera to attend the premiere of his film Agra.

Take a look:

Roshni Chopra, before revealing her look for Cannes closing night, gave her fans glimpses of it on her Instagram Stories. “Closing night prep. Getting ready for a look I have styled and envisioned – very excited,” she wrote for this picture.

A few minutes before posting the photo album, she dropped this snap. “All set,” read her caption.

Roshni Chopra wore Vaishali S on her first day at Cannes, too. It was a mustard dress, which the actress paired with heart-shaped sunglasses and stilettoes. She wrote: “Pinch me... I woke up in Cannes.”

Here, the actress looked gorgeous in a beige ruffle dress.

In terms of work, Roshni Chopra shot to fame for playing the role of Pia in Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Kasamh Se on Zee TV. She has also worked in shows like Pyaar Mein Twist, Kkavyanjali and Akbar Birbal.