Amitabh Bachchan's ROFL Reaction To New AI-Imagined Pics Of Him

Amitabh Bachchan shared these images. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have become widely popular on social media. Several artists have been using them to come up with fascinating results. Closer home, previously, artists used the artificial intelligence program to reimagine famous Indian actors from Bollywood as Barbie and Ken, Oppenheimer characters and even elderly men. Now, Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for engaging and thought-provoking posts, shared some AI-imagined photographs of himself. Also, don't miss his subtle dig at the technology. Big B wrote, “Kaash ki ye AI...alternate ke bajay always intelligent hota (I wish AI would have been always intelligent instead of alternate).” Reacting to the post, actress and comedian Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Hahahahahahaha love it (red heart).”

Check out the post here:

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has posted AI-generated pictures of himself. Previously, the actor posted an AI image made just on the basis of his voice sample. Amused by the results, Big B stated that maybe the “fear of what AI will do in the years ahead” made Geoffrey Hinton, who is known as the ‘Godfather of AI,' quit his job at Google. “Errr… this formed by AI by just my voice…just my voice sample…no wonder then that the head of the supreme tech resigns, for fear of what AI will do in the years ahead,” read Amitabh Bachchan's caption.

Here are some AI-generated images of the superstar

Amitabh Bachchan's stance on the power of AI isn't just restricted to his Instagram timeline. The actor has also written in his blog where he talked about how “old” is being “overtaken” by technological advancement.

He wrote: “Communication technology has taken a sharp turn on the road to that informative regime…and the powers that be have now in the rely of them that now work in a 7 billion mind strata… accept the vagaries of invention… they find the alternative to discomforting in the months to come... its months now... was several years earlier... because what was predicted for the next generational time-lapse is now becoming the present... within days… the old gets overtaken even before it has drawn its first grey hair…mine included…several of them… the mind made this from nothing (sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K, now Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead.