Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What He Thinks Made <i>Deewaar</i> Such A Blockbuster

Amitabh Bachchan's superstar status came some time between 1973 and 1975, with one blockbuster followed by another.

His career peaked in 1973 with the release of Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer, followed by Ramesh Sippy's Sholay and Yash Chopra's Deewaar in 1975, and the rest is history.

Amitabh Bachchan owed immense gratitude and the success of these films to the collective team effort.

He also spoke highly about the impact that writers Salim-Javed had in his career, and why Shashi Kapoor should be hailed for what his performance added to the success of Deewaar.

Amitabh Bachchan told ETimes, "It is interesting you mention poise and sophistication. When these two films Sholay and Deewaar were released, no one saw them in that light. Perceptions of cinema change with every generation"

Furthermore, he added, that Deewaar would not have been what it is, hadn't it been for the late Shashi Kapoor's incredible performance.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "It is easy to undermine the quieter performance. But I don't think Deewaar would have been the film it is if it wasn't for Shashi's understated performance."

The actor further added, "One doesn't sit and think of these things. But yes, Deewaar ranks very high among audiences. The dialogues are iconic. But let me clarify the most-mouthed dialogue from the film, 'Mere paas meri maa hai' was mouthed by my co-star and colleague and dear friend Shashi Kapoor."

He mentioned that the team of Deewaar never expected the film to become as big as it did.

The actor concluded, "Guru Dutt didn't tell himself, 'All right, let's make a classic,' when he decided to make Kagaz Ke Phool. Not that I'm comparing Deewaar to any of the classics."

Deewaar was released in theatres, on January 24, 1975.