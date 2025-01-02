Amit Riyaan On What Made His Performance in <i>The Rabbit House</i> Special

Amit Riyaan is currently receiving significant appreciation for his performance in The Rabbit House. It has been widely appreciated by critics and masses alike.



He essays the role of a man with obsessive compulsive disorder and ADHD traits in the film. It is also being touted as a significant turning point in his career.

He has previously impressed audiences with films like Atkan Chatkan produced by AR Rahman, Satya 2, Peshawar, Rajwade and Sons, to name a few.

He recently spoke about his sudden disappearance, and how being too experimental can sometimes harm one's career. He said, "When I look back at my roles I did so far, where I tried to justify my way, I feel satisfied that at least I tried to bring a change."

Shooting for The Rabbit House was special for him. He said, "Everyone was just focused on making a good film without losing the commercial value that's needed for entertainment. Where class meets mass or say art meets entertainment, and I love that kind of a work culture. Otherwise the atmosphere becomes tense, where half of the director's or producer's money and energy is wasted on an actor's ego."

The Rabbit House has been winning several accolades all over the world. It has bagged 21 Awards at International Film Festivals, which includes the Award of Merit at the 2024 Academy Awards. The film will release in India on 3rd January, 2025.

Riyaan also received the Best Actor Award at the Chauri Chaura Film Festival for his performance in the film .