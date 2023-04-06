Amid Rumours Of Engagement To Raghav Chadha, This Is Parineeti Chopra's Current Location

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Amid the rumours about her engagement to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra has jetted off to London. On Thursday, the actress shared a picture and video on her Instagram stories, updating her fans about her trip. She shared a weather report and a video in which she can be seen enjoying a meal with her younger brother Shivang Chopra and friend Simrin. In the caption, she wrote, "Uninvited guests." Parineeti and Raghav Chadha are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet over their rumoured relationship ever since they were spotted together in Mumbai and Delhi.

Check out Parineeti's post below:



On Wednesday, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving for London. The actress looked pretty in a red top and black bottoms. She paired her look with black framed glasses and happily posed for the shutterbugs before entering the premises.

Check out Parineeti's pictures from Mumbai airport below:

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was spotted with Raghav Chadha at Mumbai airport. It was the couple's second trip to the city together.

Though Parineeti and Raghav have not officially confirmed their relationship, rumours are doing the rounds that they might get engaged next week. A source, who is overlooking the preparations, told Hindustan Times, "They are totally involved in the prep of the engagement ceremony. They are getting engaged in Delhi next week. Since the beginning, the couple has kept their relationship lowkey, and wants to reflect the same while making their relationship official."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.