Amid <i>India's Got Latent</i> Controversy, Samay Raina Plays Chess In Seattle

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina seems unfazed by the controversy surrounding his YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent. Complaints were registered against Samay and the panellists Ranveer Allahbadia and Aproova Makhija for making obscene remarks on the show.

Amid the social media uproar, the comedian is busy touring North America for his stand-up show, Unfiltered. On Sunday, Samay performed at the Moore Theatre in Seattle. Pictures from the event were shared on Instagram by India's Got Latent's producer and judge, Balraj Ghai. The images featured Samay performing at his show, hanging out with his friends and playing chess backstage.

It all started when Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared as a judge on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Ranveer Allahbadia put a contestant on the spot with an unsettling question that left many social media users appalled.

"Would you rather watch your parents have s** every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" he asked. The question even surprised Samay Raina. "What the f***?" he said.

After the question sparked a wave of backlash, Allahbadia, 31, issued an apology on X. He said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry".

I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show".

India's Got Latent, which allows contestants to showcase everything from poetry and magic to comedy, singing, and dancing, has been criticised often for unparliamentary comments.