Amid Divorce Rumours, Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja's Comment On Extra-Marital Affairs Goes Viral

After 37 years of marriage, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are reportedly heading for divorce. Amid the ongoing reports, an old interview of Sunita has resurfaced online.

During the chat with Hauterrfly, Sunita shared her unfiltered views on extramarital affairs.

Sunita said, “Haath jod ke public mein bolti hoon, ladkio ko aur biwio ko – zindagi mein apne boyfriend aur husband ko yeh mat bolna, ‘Mera boyfriend yaa mera kuch karta nahi.' [I request all the women out there to never tell your boyfriend/husband, ‘He doesn't do anything.]'”

She continued, “Karega na toh itni buri tarah, sorry for my language, itna buri tarah h**ta hai, itni buri jagah hu**ga na, nikalte-nikalte 2 saal lag jaayenge, lekin vo s**li nikalegi nahi. Ap life se nikal jaoge, lekin nikalti nahi hai vo item. [Because when he does, he will mess up so badly – sorry for my language – he will sc**w up in such a terrible way that it will take two years just to clean up the mess. But that mess would not go away. You might exit from his life, but the other woman will never leave.]"

In the past few days, several reports have suggested that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been going through a rough patch. It is rumoured that the couple has been living separately for some time now.

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews.

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja was asked about Govinda's romantic side.

To this, she laughed and said, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie.”

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.