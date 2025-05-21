Amid Dating Rumours, Yuzvendra Chahal's "Fan Boy" Shout Out To RJ Mahvash's Acting Debut

Star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life is back in headlines after he shared an appreciating post for rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash. Yuzvendra shared a still from RJ Mahvash's series Pyar Paisa Profit on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Fan boy after finishing Pyaar Paisa Profit." For the unversed, RJ Mahvash made her acting debut with the series.

Rumours of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal emerged during the star cricketer's divorce procedures.

The speculation gained traction again after the two were seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

Recently, Dhanashree shared a glimpse of her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on Instagram. But instead of focusing on the song, many users flooded the comments section with trolling. They brought up the alimony amount and called Dhanashree a "gold digger."

Speaking of RJ Mahvash, her cryptic posts with Yuzvendra Chahal had the Internet buzzing from time to time.

Pyaar Paisa Profit is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. It also features Neil Bhoopalam, Mihir Rajda, and Shivangi Khedkar.