Alia Bhatt Is Sent By Ranbir Kapoor To Greet Neetu Kapoor, Gets Ignored

At the inauguration of Raj Kapoor's Film Festival to mark his 100th birth anniversary, the entire Kapoor family was in attendance, along with many other Bollywood stars. While many happy moments of the Kapoor family were recorded by the paparazzi, the video that is currently going viral captures a completely different mood.

In the video circulating on the internet, Alia Bhatt looks stressed while helping Ranbir Kapoor manage the family and sending them to the photo op spot.

Meanwhile, as Neetu Kapoor enters the venue, Ranbir sends Alia to greet her. But even as Alia walks towards her mother-in-law to greet her, Neetu ignores her and walks off.

Check out the viral video here:

This led to a lot of speculation around the moment, with fans and internet users predicting some tension between the two. "Family function mein saas ka bahu ko tevar dikhana iss permanent," wrote one user, while another wrote, "They intentionally insult her," and another commented, "Never marry a mumma's boy. PERIOD."

Some fans also gave it a funny twist. One user wrote, "Saas saas hi hoti hai apni ho ya celebrities ki," and another commented, "Kahani ghar ghar ki chal raha hai."

Meanwhile, the ongoing Raj Kapoor Film Festival was initially supposed to be a three-day affair, beginning a day before Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14 and scheduled to end on December 15.

But the festival got an extension due to increasing public demand. On Sunday, The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) announced that the celebration of the birth centenary of Raj Kapoor will continue till December 19.