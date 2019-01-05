Alia Bhatt Has A 'Lovely Energy About Her,' Says Her Gully Boy Co-Star Ranveer Singh

"She has evolved as a person far beyond her years," said Ranveer Singh

Entertainment | | Updated: January 05, 2019 18:03 IST
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I did some ads with Alia and they were really fun," said Ranveer
  2. "I realised what a powerhouse of a talent she is," he added
  3. Alia and Ranveer have co-starred in several advertisements

Actor Ranveer Singh is all praise for his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

On working with Alia in the upcoming film, Ranveer told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai: "Before working on Gully Boy, I did some ads with Alia and they were really fun. She has lovely energy about her. But when I worked with her on Gully Boy, I realised what a powerhouse of a talent she is."

Ranveer, who has delivered blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, said Alia is "immensely talented, expressive, full of emotion, very intelligent" and that her emotional quotient is "very high."

"She has evolved as a person far beyond her years. She is on her way to greatness. She was really brilliant in Raazi. I have been an admirer of her work and craft ever since Highway," added the actor, who plays a street rapper in the film.

Also featuring actor Kalki Koechlin, Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy is a film about Indian street rappers and their struggles.

Ranveer proudly says Alia "could very well be the best part of Gully Boy.

"She plays the character that on the script level, is my favourite character. She has really made it her own, and I'm very happy for her," he added.

Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

